Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Lauda slams Brawn’s Mercedes contribution

"It’s a pity that it happened"


28 December 2016 - 08h40, by GMM 

Niki Lauda has hit out at Ross Brawn’s contribution to the recent success of the Mercedes team.

Recently, former boss Brawn indicated he left the project after the 2013 campaign due to disagreements with Lauda and Toto Wolff.

"He refused to work with Paddy Lowe," Lauda, the F1 legend and team chairman, told Die Welt newspaper.

"It’s a pity that it happened," he added. "But judge for yourself.

"When he left, Mercedes immediately took second place in the constructors’ championship, and then won three titles in a row. I have nothing more to add," said Lauda.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Saturday (596 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1