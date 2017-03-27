Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Lauda scoffs at Raikkonen struggle theory

"I don’t know what went wrong for Kimi..."


27 March 2017 - 15h10, by GMM 

F1 legend Niki Lauda has scoffed at one controversial explanation for Kimi Raikkonen’s Melbourne struggle.

The Mercedes team chairman admitted he was surprised by the performance gap between race winner Sebastian Vettel and his Ferrari teammate Raikkonen on Sunday.

"I don’t know what went wrong for Kimi," Lauda told the German broadcaster RTL. "The different to Sebastian was significant, when normally the two of them are quite close together."

One arguably malicious explanation is that, now at the age of 37, Finn Raikkonen might be struggling physically with the new-generation F1 cars, particularly amid rumours he indulges in alcohol and tobacco.

Shortly after the race in Melbourne, Lauda hit back: "He was behind from the start. And we can see that he is not tired. Look at him sitting there comfortably in his sunglasses and not a bead of sweat!"



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1