Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Lauda quits as German TV pundit

"I’ve done this for 21 years which is long enough"


27 November 2017 - 11h22, by GMM 

Niki Lauda announced on Sunday that he will no longer work as a F1 pundit for German broadcaster RTL.

The F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman shocked host Florian Konig and fellow pundit Nico Rosberg when he made the announcement without warning during the Abu Dhabi coverage.

Lauda later told Bild newspaper: "It was a personal decision that I made on Saturday.

"I’ve done this for 21 years which is long enough."

Konig said: "We had no idea beforehand. At first I thought Niki was kidding but then I looked him in the eye and realised he was serious."

"Niki stayed true to himself by taking a decision for himself and announcing it succinctly," added RTL sports boss Manfred Loppe. "We have to respect that."

The timing of Lauda’s announcement is interesting, amid rumours RTL may not have its contract renewed by Liberty Media for 2018.

RTL commentator Heiko Wasser commented: "You always have to expect something with Niki.

"In recent years, his contract negotiations were always clear but this year he did not do all of the races for us. That’s why I’m not shocked.

"I don’t really care who replaces him. First of all, I will be happy if formula one is still on RTL."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1