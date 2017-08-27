Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Lauda plays down Vettel talks confusion

"There were no contract negotiations with Sebastian"


27 August 2017 - 11h55, by GMM 

Niki Lauda has played down the confusion about whether Mercedes came close to signing Sebastian Vettel for 2018 and beyond.

At Spa, Ferrari ended the uncertainty about Vettel’s future by saying it has agreed a new three-year contract with the championship leader.

The news came just 24 hours after Vettel said there would in fact be no news about his future for at least two weeks.

"Yeah, I didn’t think it’s the right time so I didn’t rush or push," he said. "But things came along fairly quickly and in the end we decided to go for it and make the call."

More controversial was Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda’s claim that the German camp actually negotiated with Vettel until June.

"Only when it became clear that he wanted to stay with Ferrari did we break off the negotiations," said the F1 legend.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, however, denied it.

"There were no contract negotiations with Sebastian. At all. Zero," he said.

"I don’t know what Niki was asked, but in the end we’re all in the paddock and we all ask each other ’How are you?’ ’What are you doing?’" Wolff explained.

Indeed, Lauda didn’t see what all the fuss was about when asked why his account of the Vettel talks differed so fundamentally from Wolff’s.

"It was clear that he’s staying there. He’ll retire there," he told Bild newspaper.

"I don’t understand all the excitement. Of course I talk with Vettel but there were no negotiations," Lauda clarified.

"We always assumed that we would stay there. The question was only for how long."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Saturday (654 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Friday (796 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1