F1 legend Niki Lauda is currently in hospital.

The Mercedes team chairman missed the past two grands prix, amid reports he has the flu.

Actually, his condition was more serious than that.

Osterreich newspaper reports that the 69-year-old has actually been in hospital for 12 days, having flown himself in his private jet from Ibiza to Vienna.

It is believed Lauda’s kidneys were affected, following a transplant some years ago.

The Austrian was even in intensive care for a time, but his condition has now improved and he is on a normal hospital ward and expected to be released shortly.

"The doctors say that after this episode, Niki must take his health seriously," a friend is quoted as saying.