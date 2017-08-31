Logo
F1 - Lauda hints Mercedes to keep Hamilton

"Lewis is our best driver"


31 August 2017 - 09h18, by GMM 

Niki Lauda has suggested Mercedes will keep Lewis Hamilton beyond 2018.

In the past days, as Ferrari announced it is keeping Sebastian Vettel, there have been rumblings Hamilton now wants a new three-year deal at Mercedes.

"Ferrari is a dream for every driver," the triple world champion said, "but I guess I will not drive there at least in the next three years."

But Mercedes chief Toto Wolff says any talks about a new contract for Hamilton will be delayed until the end of the year.

Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman, told Osterreich newspaper: "Lewis is our best driver and we all love him.

"We will therefore find a solution for the future with which everyone can be happy."



