Niki Lauda has hailed the publicity coup pulled off by Force India and its new major sponsor.

It is believed Austrian water company BWT paid $20 million to have the Silverstone based team paint its 2017 cars and the drivers’ helmets pink.

"I don’t feel good in pink," admitted 20-year-old team driver Esteban Ocon, "but I like the car."

It was a diplomatic response, and more politically correct than comments made now by F1 legend Lauda.

"For the first time my daughter Mia really likes a car, because the car reminds her of princess Lillifi.

"It could also be used as the safety car in the rainbow parade," the Mercedes team chairman joked to Austrian radio ORF, apparently referring to a gay mardi gras.

"Now we should move the discussion to a more politically correct subject," Lauda added.

But he concluded: "This company (BWT) knows what it’s doing, because we are all adding to the advertising effect."

Finally, when asked if McLaren would paint its cars pink for a sponsor, executive Zak Brown was quoted by Germany’s Sport.de: "Not for the money I hear they paid."