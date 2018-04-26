Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Latvala wins shakedown in Argentina

Finn edges Breen in Argentina warm-up


26 April 2018 - 18h05, by www.wrc.com 

Jari-Matti Latvala was fastest at a tightly-fought YPF Rally Argentina shakedown on Thursday morning.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver topped the times through the gravel road speed test in his Yaris World Rally Car by 0.3sec from Craig Breen’s Citroën C3. Kris Meeke was a further tenth behind in another C3.

Meeke set the early pace in the first two passes through the 4.25km stage from Villa Carlos Paz to Cabalango, before Latvala claimed top position in his third and final run as the surface became increasingly cleaner.

“We had a good feeling with the car this morning. We did a pre-event test in Sardinia and I was happy with what we did over there. I enjoyed the improved traction of the car so that’s one step forward,” said Latvala.

“We made a few small changes this morning, but nothing big, in the suspension just to see the differences between a softer and harder set-up.”

Breen is competing in Argentina for only the second time and his maiden appearance last year lasted only four stages before he retired. He took the opportunity to increase his experience with five runs through the stage.

Andreas Mikkelsen was also busy, the Norwegian completing five runs in his Hyundai i20. He was fourth, 0.7sec off Latvala’s pace, with Ott Tänak next up in a Yaris and Thierry Neuville completing the top six in another i20.

Hyundai fitted new radiators to all three of its i20s last night to offer improved cooling as temperatures are set to climb to 29°C in tomorrow’s opening leg.

The top 10:

1. Jari-Matti Latvala Toyota Yaris 2’31’’5
2. Craig Breen Citroën C3 +0’’3
3. Kris Meeke Citroën C3 +0’’4
4. Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai i20 +0’’7
5. Ott Tänak Toyota Yaris +1’’1
6. Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20 +1’’2
7. Sébastien Ogier Ford Fiesta +1’’5
8. Dani Sordo Hyundai i20 +1’’7
9. Teemu Suninen Ford Fiesta +1’’8
10. Esapekka Lappi Toyota Yaris +2’’2



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2017 - Wales Rally GB
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally España
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC