WRC - Latvala triumphs in Sweden

He also won the final live TV Power Stage


12 February 2017 - 13h30, by www.wrc.com 

Jari-Matti Latvala won his fourth Rally Sweden on Sunday afternoon to provide Toyota with victory on only its second rally back after a 17-year absence from the sport.

He outpaced Ott Tänak through the final day on snow and ice-covered roads to extend a slender overnight advantage into a 29.2sec winning margin in his Yaris World Rally Car.

After finishing second in the season-opening Rallye Monte-Carlo, Latvala leads the FIA World Rally Championship.

Tänak, driving a Ford Fiesta, finished 30.3sec ahead of team-mate Sébastien Ogier, whose victory hopes ended when he spun in today’s opening speed test.

Latvala also won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Ogier took four points for second, while Thierry Neuville secured three. Kris Meeke and Hayden Paddon took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow



