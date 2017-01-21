Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Latvala third for Toyota heading into final day of Monte-Carlo

"Our performance here so far has been a nice surprise"


21 January 2017 - 20h28, by Olivier Ferret 

Jari-Matti Latvala completed a dramatic penultimate day of the Rallye Monte-Carlo in an impressive third, with just four stages of the rally now left. Juho Hänninen rejoined the action after going off yesterday and made up seven places to climb to 16th, despite losing time with a puncture on the last stage.

Both Toyota drivers had an impressive and reliable run throughout the five stages that made up day three as they headed back towards Monaco. Jari-Matti once again showed that he could set top-three stage times to end up with a provisional podium after the competitive action ended, before heading for parc ferme where he is expected to arrive some time after 21:00 tonight. Juho also had a strong run, but his charge was delayed by a puncture on the final stage of the day, which he was forced to stop and change.

Quotes:

Tommi Mäkinen (Team Principal)

“Our performance here so far, both with Jari-Matti and Juho, has been a nice surprise. I would certainly never have imagined this. Jari-Matti was still carrying a small electrical problem today and this would have been distracting for him, so I am sorry about that. But it does not seem to have slowed him down too much: another great job from him and Juho. We still have to complete 50 kilometres of stages, so it is far from over.”

Jari-Matti Latvala (Driver car 10)

”Honestly, I would never have expected to end up in this position before the final day of Monte-Carlo! We tried to keep a margin of safety all day in order not to have any problems because the stages were still very tricky and changeable. I just made a few changes to the settings and my driving style during the day to suit the different conditions. I enjoyed myself a lot, but now we have to stay concentrated in order to finish the rally well.”

Juho Hänninen (Driver car 11)

”It was a difficult day as it wasn’t so easy to get back into the rhythm after going off yesterday: I didn’t want to make another mistake. On the final stage I had the puncture less than one kilometre after the start. I’m not really sure what caused it but I lost the car in quite a fast corner and went into the ditch. Everything else is working fine, so we continue like this tomorrow.”



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Wales GB
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Spain
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally France
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Germany
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Finland
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Poland
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Italia Sardegna
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Portugal
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC