Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Latvala: It’s better and better

Finn gears up for Toyota Yaris WRC debut


19 January 2017 - 14h31, by www.wrc.com 

Jari-Matti Latvala says that despite a lack of pre-event testing, he is increasingly confident at the wheel of Toyota’s all-new Yaris world rally car and will concentrate on making it ’faster and faster’ as the year progresses.

Rallye Monte-Carlo is the first event for Toyota’s new WRC team and its 2017-spec Yaris, and a fresh challenge for Latvala who joined the squad in mid-December following Volkswagen’s WRC exit.

Having secured a seat with Toyota at the eleventh hour, and squeezing in a limited amount of testing, Latvala said that he was eager to get going again after a stressful couple of months.

"It’s a very nice feeling to finally get the season underway now after so much hard work and anticipation," he explained.

"When Volkswagen stopped, for one month I didn’t know what to do. I was even thinking of doing the Finnish Championship to keep the rhythm! I was very happy to get the Toyota seat and the feeling has been getting better and better the more testing I’ve been doing. It was tricky in shakedown, but I feel more confident with the car now."

Latvala was fourth-quickest at shakedown, but played down expectations this week, acknowledging that the amount of pre-season testing was far less than he was used to at Volkswagen.

"I managed to do 10 or 12 days of testing, so it was quite a change. The car has been running less than one year. The first test was March or April and that’s a very short period. When Volkswagen came the test period was a lot longer," he explained.

"This year for me is more to work on the car and make it faster and faster – at the end of the year, we could fight for the podiums or victories. But the first six months is to work with the car. The target is more 2018, now we work to get it on the level with the other cars." Shakedown Video



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Wales GB
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Spain
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally France
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Germany
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Finland
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Poland
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Italia Sardegna
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Portugal
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Argentina
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC