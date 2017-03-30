Nicholas Latifi has topped day two by setting the pace in this morning’s test session at the Bahrain International Circuit, stopping the clock at 1:40.541 in the second half of the session to top the timesheets ahead of RUSSIAN TIME teammates Luca Ghiotto and Artem Markelov, while the afternoon was given over to race simulations, with Nyck De Vries topping the timesheets on 1:41.212 ahead of Gustav Malja and Charles Leclerc.

The day opened to gloriously sunny conditions, with the drivers heading out on their medium Pirelli compounds as soon as the lights went green. Johnny Cecotto set the early pace, stopping the clock at 1:41.371, four tenths faster than teammate Nyck de Vries. After a brief red flag Markelov hit his pace, but Ghiotto was the first man to break the 1:41 barrier, followed soon after by Leclerc and Norman Nato.

Just after the halfway mark Latifi grabbed P1 with his blistering lap on soft tyres, a tenth quicker than Ghiotto, and his rivals were unable to challenge. In the final hour a number of drivers tried different set ups to grab the top spot, but to no avail: Latifi owned the morning session when the chequered flag was shown.

Following a two hour break, the action resumed with the field mainly focusing on race simulations and pitstop practices. Sergio Sette Camara set the pace until Cecotto improved on the Brazilian’s laptime to go P1. With one hour left in the day, Camara reclaimed the top spot dipping under 1m42, before Malja also found some extra pace to move up to P2. Fifteen minutes later, de Vries blew past them all with a time good enough to be the afternoon’s fastest man.

After the chequered flag, Camara’s car was found underweight. Therefore, the MP Motorsport driver had all times deleted from the results, promoting Leclerc to the top 3 finish.

Day 3 will start tomorrow at 9.00 local time.

Morning results

Pos Driver Team Time Laps 1. Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1:40.541 23 2. Luca Ghiotto RUSSIAN TIME 1:40.678 25 3. Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 1:40.702 31 4. Jordan King MP Motorsport 1:40.884 26 5. Charles Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:40.885 33 6. Norman Nato Pertamina Arden 1:40.909 38 7. Alexander Albon ART Grand Prix 1:40.927 20 8. Nobuharu Matsushita ART Grand Prix 1:41.057 20 9. Oliver Rowland DAMS 1:41.156 18 10. Sergio Sette Camara MP Motorsport 1:41.351 28 11. Johnny Cecotto Rapax 1:41.371 16 12. Antonio Fuoco PREMA Racing 1:41.398 41 13. Louis Deletraz Racing Engineering 1:41.463 19 14. Nyck de Vries Rapax 1:41.568 24 15. Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:41.984 34 16. Sergio Canamasas Trident 1:42.042 18 17. Sean Gelael Pertamina Arden 1:42.249 26 18. Gustav Malja Racing Engineering 1:42.347 16 19. Raoul Hyman Campos Racing 1:42.598 41 20. Nabil Jeffri Trident 1:42.973 20

Afternoon results

Pos Driver Team Time Laps 1. Nyck de Vries Rapax 1:41.212 23 2. Gustav Malja Racing Engineering 1:41.546 24 3. Charles Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:41.689 39 4. Johnny Cecotto Rapax 1:41.833 18 5. Antonio Fuoco PREMA Racing 1:41.957 41 6. Sergio Canamasas Trident 1:42.197 40 7. Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:43.171 36 8. Nabil Jeffri Trident 1:44.258 33 9. Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1:44.354 43 10. Louis Delétraz Racing Engineering 1:44.415 37 11. Oliver Rowland DAMS 1:44.437 46 12. Raoul Hyman Campos Racing 1:45.008 31 13. Jordan King MP Motorsport 1:45.191 31 14. Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 1:45.705 32 15. Nobuharu Matsushita ART Grand Prix 1:46.607 38 16. Sean Gelael Pertamina Arden 1:47.020 42 17. Alexander Albon ART Grand Prix 1:47.050 36 18. Luca Ghiotto RUSSIAN TIME 1:47.325 6 19. Norman Nato Pertamina Arden 1:47.379 33

*Car #14 (Sergio Sette Camara) found underweight – all times deleted