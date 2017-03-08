Logo
F1 - Late start could affect early races - Wehrlein

"The first races will surely be a bit hard"


8 March 2017 - 09h31, by GMM 

Pascal Wehrlein started to put his back injury into the past as he got up and running with his new team Sauber in Barcelona.

The German missed the opening test last week following his race of champions rollover crash, but he said he suffered "no pain" after returning to the wheel on Tuesday.

"Of course you feel a bit tired after the first day, but I have no pain," Wehrlein said.

"Tomorrow morning I will be back in the car."

The 22-year-old admitted, however, that having sat out half of the already limited winter test programme may affect him early this season.

"The first races will surely be a bit hard," Wehrlein said. "Everything is new to me — the team, the car, the engine, the tyres.

"But after a few races I should be back where I want to be."



