WRC news

WRC - Lappi seals win in Finland

Evans edges thrilling fight for second


30 July 2017 - 13h25, by www.wrc.com 

Esapekka Lappi won Neste Rally Finland on Sunday afternoon to claim his maiden FIA World Rally Championship success.

The 26-year-old Finn survived a late scare after breaking a wheel on his Toyota Yaris to win by 36.0sec on only his fourth start at the WRC’s highest level.

Elfyn Evans won a thrilling battle for second in his Ford Fiesta. He edged Juho Hänninen by 0.3sec, after Teemu Suninen spun out of the runners-up position in the penultimate speed test.

Ott Tänak won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Fiesta. Evans took four points for second, while Thierry Neuville secured three in a Hyundai i20. Jari-Matti Latvala and Hänninen, both driving Yaris cars, took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow.



