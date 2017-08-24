Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Lando Norris a star of the future - Verstappen

"My impressions are probably no different than yours"


24 August 2017 - 13h40, by GMM 

F1 sensation Max Verstappen has joined those who predict a strong future for the latest star of the junior category F3.

Arguably the highest profile driver in European F3 this year is Mick Schumacher, the 18-year-old son of seven time world champion Michael.

"If I had to give Mick some advice, then it would be to concentrate completely on yourself. Don’t look left and right to the others," Verstappen, who stepped out of F3 straight into F1 stardom, told Speed Week.

"It sounds simple but I think it’s the right recipe," the Dutchman added.

Young Schumacher, however, is just eleventh overall in the European F3 championship, which is actually being led by a rookie Briton by the name of Lando Norris.

Norris recently impressed the F1 world with his performance during the post-Hungary GP test with McLaren.

"My impressions are probably no different than yours," Verstappen said. "Lando Norris is very strong, and he is only 17 years old. Clearly he is promising for the future and a driver we’ll hear a lot about."

Verstappen thinks F3 is a good platform from which to spring into F1.

"I was able to learn a lot and found that the cars are not unlike formula one," he said.

"I’m sure F3 is one of the main reasons I made it so quickly into formula one," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1