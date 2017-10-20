Logo
F1 - Kvyat unsure if Austin is last F1 race

"I would like to hear some explanation on what the next steps are"


20 October 2017 - 11h07, by GMM 

Daniil Kvyat admitted in Austin that he is not sure if he will remain in his Toro Rosso seat beyond Sunday’s US grand prix.

The Russian was recently sidelined by team owner Red Bull to make way for Pierre Gasly.

But Gasly is in Japan this weekend completing his Super Formula season.

So when asked what comes next for him after the race in Austin, Kvyat said: "I’m just concentrating on this race."

The 23-year-old did not want to respond to a suggestion that, in the last couple of years, he has been treated unfairly by Red Bull.

"Fair or unfair is not the question here," he said. "What happened has happened and I must accept it.

"I have always felt that I am capable of a lot, but this year my potential was not used in the best way and I want to fix that.

"But instead of negative thoughts I try to see the situation positively. The break helped me to recharge my batteries and I’m fully motivated for his race."

However, he admitted he wants to sit down with Red Bull chiefs to talk about what comes next.

"I do not see any drama," said Kvyat.

"I have returned to the paddock and now I will have a conversation behind closed doors with Red Bull.

"Of course I would like to hear some explanation on what the next steps are. But in general I came here to do this race as best I can."

But given his travails of the past couple of years, Kvyat admitted it is important that talks with Red Bull are held.

"My contract with Red Bull only expires in two years," he revealed. "And then, if there are any other possibilities, we will discuss them together."

Asked if those ’other possibilities’ might be outside of F1, Kvyat said: "I have some ideas, but I do not want to talk about it now.

"If it happens, it will not be the end of my career or a catastrophe or anything like that.

"But if you want to know if I have a plan B or C, then that is always useful."



