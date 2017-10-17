Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kvyat’s F1 return could be one-off - rumour

"I do worry about Daniil"


17 October 2017 - 09h56, by GMM 

Daniil Kvyat’s F1 return this weekend could be fleeting.

The Russian was recently stepped down by Toro Rosso team owner Red Bull, making way for the debut of Frenchman Pierre Gasly.

But as Gasly heads to Japan this weekend to fight for the Super Formula title, Kvyat is returning to action.

He will be teamed in Austin by Le Mans winner Brendon Hartley, who is replacing the Renault-bound Carlos Sainz.

But there are rumours that after Austin, when Gasly returns from Japan, New Zealander Hartley could stay at Toro Rosso for the rest of 2017.

"I do not understand the political games of formula one very well," Boris Shulmeystera, a Russian motor racing promoter, told Championat.

"But judging from what is known, I do worry about Daniil," he said.

"It is a pity that such a talented driver is first transferred from the senior to the junior team, and from then on his quest for survival began."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1