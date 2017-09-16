Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kvyat ’not fearing’ Toro Rosso driver shakeup

"We will be the only team with Honda engines"


16 September 2017 - 11h26, by GMM 

Daniil Kvyat says he is still waiting to hear if he will be kept on board at Toro Rosso for 2018.

Earlier, the Russian said he would be patient while the Red Bull junior team sorted out the identity of its engine supplier for next year.

So with the Honda deal now done, Kvyat said in Singapore: "I’m waiting for them to have the time to think about me.

"Today is not the time as the main thing is the racing this weekend," he added, "but soon we will have time to clarify the situation and get answers."

Kvyat, 23, said he thinks Toro Rosso’s switch from Renault to Honda next year is "good for the team".

"Our team has constantly changed engines in the last three years," he admitted, "but it’s great that we now have clear plans for the future and will be able to build strong relationships with a supplier.

"We will be the only team with Honda engines, so it’s a fantastic opportunity to build a solid foundation."

Kvyat’s future is actually far from clear, even though Toro Rosso might want continuity given Carlos Sainz’s departure to Renault.

However, Pierre Gasly is expected to replace Sainz next year, and in Singapore Sean Gelael - the son of the Indonesian KFC magnate - drove in free practice.

Not just that, Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost sounds open to accommodating a Honda-backed driver next year, such as Nobuharu Matsushita.

"I assume Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz will finish the season with us," said Tost in Singapore.

"Regarding the drivers for next year, Red Bull will decide and of course we will also take into consideration any request from our partners."

When asked about that, Kvyat said: "I do not want to comment on this.

"In formula one, situations can change very, very quickly, so it’s too early to start worrying or fearing. I think that is the right approach for me."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Race (511 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Pre-race (280 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Saturday (654 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1