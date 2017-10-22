Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kvyat looks ahead to meeting with Marko

"It will be a friendly conversation without heavy emotions"


22 October 2017 - 09h41, by GMM 

Daniil Kvyat has hinted he would prefer to leave formula one if his new role is to be race-by-race.

The Russian was recently replaced at Toro Rosso by Pierre Gasly, and only returned for the US grand prix this weekend so Gasly could do the Super Formula finale in Japan.

Now there are rumours the Red Bull junior team wants to pair Gasly with Brendon Hartley for the rest of the season, with Kvyat’s future for 2018 also unclear.

But he is under contract to Red Bull for two more years.

"I will have a meeting with Helmut (Marko) here because I want to know more about my role in the short and long term.

"Let’s put it this way — I think everything can be fixed. If there is a clear goal, a clear direction, a clear understanding that there is a chance to compete for something big in the future, I will be happy to continue," Kvyat said.

"If not ... if my role is to wait for the next race, and then not have a clue about the next one, it’s less interesting. It will be a friendly conversation without heavy emotions," he predicted.

New Zealander Hartley, who is tipped to stay at Toro Rosso for the rest of 2017 and perhaps even 2018, joined Kvyat in admitting he doesn’t know what will come next.

"Everyone is asking me, but it’s better to ask the guys who make the decisions," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 US GP - Saturday (729 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Friday (782 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Thursday (531 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1