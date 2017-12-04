Logo
F1 - Kvyat in talks over Formula E move

"He held talks with at least two teams"


4 December 2017 - 12h45, by GMM 

Daniil Kvyat could revive his motor racing career in Formula E.

After a tumultuous couple of years, the 23-year-old Russian lost his place not only at Toro Rosso, but in the entire Red Bull programme.

But Formula E is now regarded as a viable alternative to F1 for drivers, manufacturers and sponsors.

Ex-F1 drivers including Jean-Eric Vergne, Sebastian Buemi, Kamui Kobayashi, Nelson Piquet jr, Andre Lotterer, Lucas di Grassi, Jerome d’Ambrosio and Nick Heidfeld all race in Formula E today.

Felipe Massa is expected to follow soon, and the Russian news agency Tass says Kvyat is another potential Formula E driver of the future.

Tass says Kvyat has "held talks with at least two teams" and could take part in test drives in January.



