Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kvyat hints Toro Rosso decision imminent

"We’re not far from the point where we learn all about 2018"


28 July 2017 - 10h30, by GMM 

Daniil Kvyat thinks it’s possible Red Bull will make a decision about his future this weekend.

Motor racing bosses of the energy drink company admitted recently that while Carlo Sainz is staying put for 2018, Russian Kvyat might also be kept at Toro Rosso.

"Honestly, we’re not far from the point where we learn all about 2018," Kvyat admitted in Hungary.

"If it happens before the summer break that’s good, but if it’s longer, I also do not worry.

"Yes, there is a date in my contract by which the management must make a decision about the extension, but I also have good relations with Red Bull and they always try to inform me of the decision as soon as possible.

"As I said, we are very close," the 23-year-old added.

"As long as I’m in standby mode I can only wait, but I still believe in the team, I want to be part of the project, I’m still very young so I have time. I do not see any reason why I want to leave," Kvyat said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Hungarien GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1