Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kvyat could return to Red Bull - Valsecchi

"We cannot know for sure of course"


11 May 2017 - 15h02, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat may be scrapping for a plum seat at Red Bull’s senior team for 2018.

That is the claim of 2012 GP2 champion Davide Valsecchi, who today works for Italian television.

He told Russia’s Championat that, while Red Bull’s current drivers are firmly under contract, there may still be a place up for grabs for 2018.

"My feeling is that there will be one empty seat next season," Valsecchi said.

"I don’t think (Daniel) Ricciardo will stay — there’s a chance he could go to Ferrari or somewhere else. So perhaps Kvyat will have the opportunity to return to Red Bull," he added.

"We cannot know for sure of course, as to predict the decisions of Red Bull is sometimes almost impossible. But I like Kvyat — he’s a good guy and a good driver."

Kvyat and Sainz drive for Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1