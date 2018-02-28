Robert Kubica has urged the media to move on from the story about his physical "limitations".

After seven years out of F1 following his horror rallying crash, the Pole is up and running in his new test and Friday practice role with Williams in Barcelona.

But he expressed irritation with reporters’ constant questions about his physical limitations.

"I’ve always been comfortable," he is quoted by Brazil’s Globo.

"Only the media says I was not comfortable. If I can jump in the car and do my job, I think that’s enough.

"The problem is that I was very honest, and then people kept asking the same questions. And if I get in the car, you’re going to keep saying I have limitations.

"Of course I have limitations, but I never hid that from anyone. We should stop talking about it," said the former BMW and Renault driver.