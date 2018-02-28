Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kubica wants media to move on from ’limitations’

"I’ve always been comfortable"


28 February 2018 - 08h02, by GMM 

Robert Kubica has urged the media to move on from the story about his physical "limitations".

After seven years out of F1 following his horror rallying crash, the Pole is up and running in his new test and Friday practice role with Williams in Barcelona.

But he expressed irritation with reporters’ constant questions about his physical limitations.

"I’ve always been comfortable," he is quoted by Brazil’s Globo.

"Only the media says I was not comfortable. If I can jump in the car and do my job, I think that’s enough.

"The problem is that I was very honest, and then people kept asking the same questions. And if I get in the car, you’re going to keep saying I have limitations.

"Of course I have limitations, but I never hid that from anyone. We should stop talking about it," said the former BMW and Renault driver.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - Force India VJM11 launch
Photos - Haas F1 and Sauber on track in Barcelona
Photos - McLaren MCL33 launch
Photos - Mercedes W09 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF71H launch
Photos - Renault F1 RS18 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1