Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kubica to test F1 car in Valencia

Today, in Spain


6 June 2017 - 11h02, by GMM 

Six years after his near-fatal crash, Robert Kubica is set to return to the wheel of a formula one car.

Just before the 2011 season, as he took part in an Italian rally, the Pole almost severed his forearm in a crash.

Until now, he has ruled out a return to open cockpit racing due to arm movement limitations.

But Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that, together with the Renault team with whom the now 32-year-old last raced in F1, Kubica is currently at the Valencia circuit in Spain.

There, as well as Renault reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin, he is reportedly scheduled to test the Enstone team’s 2012 car, which competed in F1 as Lotus.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1