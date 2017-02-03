Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kubica to race top prototype at Le Mans

"I’ve been looking for something as close to formula one as possible"


3 February 2017 - 11h49, by GMM 

Robert Kubica is inching tantalisingly close to his old days in formula one.

The Pole, now 32, has competed at the highest level of world rallying, but been unable to return to single seaters after almost severing his wrist in a 2011 crash.

But the former BMW and Renault driver has now signed to return full-time in the top prototype category of the world endurance championship, including the 2017 Le Mans race.

"After my time in rally I’ve been looking for something as close to formula one as possible," he said as the news of his seat with former F1 boss Colin Kolles’ team emerged.

"This is exactly what I’ve found in LMP1."

Restrictions in the cockpit due to his arm injury is what has stopped his return to single seaters to date, but Kubica has already tested the Le Mans car and says he "felt comfortable".



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1