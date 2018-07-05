Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kubica to know 2019 race chances within months

"Everything will be played out over the next two to three months"


5 July 2018 - 10h40, by GMM 

Robert Kubica says he will know in the next few months if his chances of returning to the grid in 2019 are realistic.

The Pole is currently the reserve driver at Williams, but he was earlier very confident of securing the actual race seat for this year.

"I don’t hide that for ten months returning to the grid has been a realistic goal," he told Poland’s Swiat Wyscigow.

"It’s not easy, and it’s hard for me to talk about my chances, because at some point I was rating them this year at 99.9 per cent. Some tell me I was very lucky," Kubica smiled, referring to Williams’ lack of pace in 2018.

"Now there are several teams who I have already talked to or I can talk to and everything will be played out over the next two to three months.

"If I put myself into the role of the team bosses, the decision to put me in the car is not easy and there are no guarantees," he added.

Meanwhile, Kubica confirmed that he is no longer working with Nico Rosberg. The 2016 world champion was earlier helping Pole Kubica with his F1 comeback.

Rosberg confirms it too.

"It was a big step for Kubica to be third driver and we’ll have to see what happens with his future now," the German told Marca. "But it’s great news that he’s in the paddock again."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Race (386 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Pre-race (290 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Saturday (456 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Thursday (338 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC