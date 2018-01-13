Logo
F1 - Kubica to be Williams reserve driver - report

"The decision will be very quickly formalised"


13 January 2018 - 09h42, by GMM 

Williams could be set to announce a reserve driver role for Robert Kubica in 2018.

It is now widely accepted in F1 circles that the British team has decided to pair the heavily sponsored Russian Sergey Sirotkin with Lance Stroll this year.

"The decision will be very quickly formalised," the French sports daily L’Equipe now declares.

The report added: "All is not lost for the 2008 Canadian grand prix winner. Kubica will be offered a test driver role probably with a few Friday morning sessions at grands prix."



