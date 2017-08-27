Logo
F1 - Kubica set for Friday practice in Malaysia

"I don’t want to create speculation"


27 August 2017 - 13h10, by GMM 

Robert Kubica could be set for another outing in Renault’s 2017 car.

Recently, the Pole caused a stir with an impressive performance in the post-Hungarian GP test.

But Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul said it was not enough to be sure that the former BMW driver is really ready to return to F1 six years after his near-fatal rallying crash.

"We don’t have all the answers that we potentially wanted to get from that test," said the Frenchman.

"In a perfect world we would want to do more of this type of test to see if he can race again at the level that he and we could have wanted. It may or may not be possible," Abiteboul added.

Speed Week reports that Kubica might indeed be given another chance to prove himself in a few races time, in Friday free practice ahead of the Malaysian grand prix at Sepang.

For now, Abiteboul is not giving anything away.

"I don’t want to create speculation and I don’t want to put on the team that we have some obligation to go further because there is an interest from the public to see Robert back.

"We would all like Robert to be back, but it has to make sense," he insisted.



