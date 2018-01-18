Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kubica’s race dream still alive - Rosberg

A ’mega contract’ for the Pole


18 January 2018 - 11h07, by GMM 

Nico Rosberg insists Robert Kubica’s dream of returning to the formula one grid remains alive.

Legions of the Polish driver’s fans are disappointed that Williams elected to instead sign the heavily-sponsored Russian Sergey Sirotkin for 2018.

But Kubica’s co-manager, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, told Auto Motor und Sport that the test and reserve role the 32-year-old has secured is still positive.

"Robert will be able to do many kilometres," Rosberg said.

"For him, it’s a mega contract and definitely a step in the right direction."

Kubica had put together an $8 million sponsorship purse for the race seat, but Auto Motor und Sport claims that he will actually be paid by Williams this year.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1