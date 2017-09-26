Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kubica not denying Williams rumours

"Now we are working on a solution for the future"


26 September 2017 - 11h55, by GMM 

Robert Kubica has not denied speculation he is now in the running for the Williams race seat for 2018.

Earlier, the former BMW and Renault driver was eyeing a return to F1 next year with Renault, following a spate of tests.

But Germany’s Sport Bild said Renault ultimately opted for Carlos Sainz, after Kubica’s permanent arm injury affected his pace over ’long runs’.

And so Kubica, and his management including retired world champion Nico Rosberg, have shifted their sights to Williams.

The British team looks set to oust the re-retiring Felipe Massa, and is apparently considering Kubica, Paul di Resta or Jolyon Palmer as his potential replacement.

When asked about the Williams reports, Kubica said: "Thanks to the tests with Renault I was able to find out that I can drive a formula one car.

"Now we are working on a solution for the future. Whether it will be in formula one or somewhere else I don’t know yet. But I am trying to find a solution that will allow me to continue what started with my first test in June," he told Poland’s Przeglad Sportowy.

"In recent years I have had to be patient, and I have approached this whole situation rationally and not emotionally.

"Hopefully everything will work out as I hope and in the near future I will have some positive information," Kubica added.

According to some Polish media reports, Kubica’s Williams chances - and potential forthcoming track test - are being funded by a personal sponsor.

"I must say that this is not true," he insisted. "My future does not depend on what my sponsors or partners will do."

As for the rumours he struggled physically on the ’long runs’ with Renault, Kubica said: "I’m glad there are rumours, because they are about me being in the car compared to the six years when I was not!

"Thankfully those who make the decisions to do not pay attention to rumours and speculation," Kubica added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1