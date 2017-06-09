Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kubica lost weight for F1 return - report

"It seems that Kubica was faster than the official tester"


9 June 2017 - 10h55, by GMM 

Robert Kubica appears to be serious about a potential return to F1.

That is the claim of Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport, following the former F1 driver’s surprise Renault test in Valencia this week.

Despite earlier saying his 2011 arm injury was permanent, both Renault and the now 32-year-old Pole took the outing with the 2012 Lotus car seriously.

Luigi Perna, the Gazzetta correspondent, says Kubica did a "condensed programme of an entire race weekend" at Valencia, including race starts and pitstops.

"It seems that Kubica was faster than the official tester Sergey Sirotkin," he claimed.

"The limitations in movement of his right arm, which was operated on 18 times since the accident, is an obstacle Kubica has been able to compensate for and overcome over time," said Perna.

The report said the only modification to the Renault car was the single gearshift lever, so that Kubica could change both up and down with his left hand.

And Perna said Kubica started preparing for a serious comeback 12 months ago, when he "began to train like crazy on the bike, slimming more than 10kg".

"The next goal, one might hope, is another test or a free practice session at a grand prix," he said. "The sensational F1 return of Robert Kubica is no longer a forbidden dream."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1