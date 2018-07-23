Logo
F1 - Kubica denies 2019 Haas talks

"I do not read gossip"


23 July 2018 - 11h01, by GMM 

Robert Kubica has denied reports he could be set to drive for Haas in 2019.

Currently the Williams reserve, former BMW and Renault driver Kubica has also been linked with Force India for next year.

"I do not read gossip," the Pole told Eleven Sports at Hockenheim.

"I have always preferred to do things quietly. I am having some conversations, but not with Haas. At the moment I am not talking to them," Kubica said.

Another rumour is that Force India will be Kubica’s racing destination for 2019, possibly to be Lance Stroll’s teammate.

"I do not know if Lance (Stroll) is going there, so at the moment it’s pointless to look ahead and create stories," he said.

"I’m not saying yes and I’m not saying no about who I’m talking to.

"It won’t be easy, because many young drivers with big budgets and opportunities want to get into F1, and there are teams that require money," Kubica added.

"So there are some limits and some that end there."


