F1 - Kubica could do New York Formula E race

A return to single seater racing


4 May 2017 - 14h59, by GMM 

Robert Kubica could be set to return to a premier open-wheel starting grid.

Earlier, the former Renault and BMW driver axed his plans to contest the fabled Le Mans race this year in the premier LMP1 category.

But he then tested a Formula 4 car, which was his first single seater outing since the end of the 2010 F1 season. Ahead of the 2011 season, Kubica’s F1 career ended when he almost severed his arm in a horror rally crash.

Now, it appears Kubica’s return to single seater racing could take place in the Formula E series.

Spain’s Marca reports that a cockpit could open up due to the clashing July date of the Formula E race in New York and the sports car race at the Nurburgring.

Cockpits normally occupied by Formula E stars Jose Maria Lopez, Sam Bird and Sebastien Buemi may all be temporarily open.

Kubica reportedly tested a Formula E car last week at Donington in the UK.



