Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kubica and di Resta in Williams ’shootout’ test

"No official statement was available"


4 October 2017 - 11h06, by GMM 

Robert Kubica will test for the Williams team later this month, amid reports he is a contender to replace Felipe Massa next year.

Multiple media sources report that the Pole will drive in a test being unofficially billed as a ’shootout’ against Paul di Resta — another major candidate to become Lance Stroll’s 2018 teammate.

"The Pole, who was badly injured in a rally accident in 2011, is expected to test for one day at Silverstone in October and one more day in Budapest," the German news agency DPA reports.

It is believed the Budapest test will in fact take place over two days with a 2014-spec Williams.

"No official statement was available," DPA acknowledged.

Now supported in his F1 comeback bid by reigning world champion Nico Rosberg, 32-year-old Kubica has conducted track tests with Renault earlier in 2017.

Brazilian Massa, however, also wants to be considered by Williams for 2018.

"There are people on the team who understand motor sport and they support me," he is quoted as saying in Malaysia last week

"It is not the engineers who make the decision," Massa added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1