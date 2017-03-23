Logo
F1 - Klien tips Raikkonen to shine in 2017

"I think the new cars will really suit him"


23 March 2017 - 19h50, by GMM 

One former F1 driver has picked a surprising dark horse for 2017 glory.

Ex Red Bull driver Christian Klien says Kimi Raikkonen, who won his only title ten years ago, could be a perfect match for the more aggressive cars of 2017.

"I think the new cars will really suit him," the Austrian told Krone newspaper.

Indeed, as Sebastian Vettel often struggled for patience and results in 2016, Raikkonen regularly looked the most competitive Ferrari driver.

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve told Auto Bild: "Kimi drives as he talks — cool, controlled and focused only on what is important.

"Maybe he’s a bit slower than Vettel, but Kimi almost always gets the most out of the car."

However, Klien is less optimistic about the likely form of another Finn, Mercedes’ new recruit Valtteri Bottas.

"Bottas will be unimpressive against Hamilton in the first year," he predicted.



