Kevin Gleason will make his FIA World Touring Car Championship debut at WTCC OSCARO Race of Italy at Monza this weekend, becoming the first American to compete in the modern TC1 era.

Gleason, 30, has signed to drive RC Motorsport’s second entry alongside fellow rookie, Frenchman Yann Ehrlacher. He will test for his new team at Magny-Cours in France today, Tuesday, prior to heading to Italy for the second weekend of the wide-open WTCC season when he will bring the total number of nationalities represented in this year’s all-action championship to 10.

“I have followed the series closely for a few years now and have been along to a few of the races,” said Gleason. “I have been very impressed at the levels of professionalism and of course the quality of the drivers so when the opportunity came along to join RC I jumped at the chance. I’m looking forward to joining all of the top-level drivers in this highly competitive series; the only downside is that things have come together very late and I will only sit in the car for the first time today so I am managing my expectations for Monza.

“Up until last weekend we were still working on a deal to return to the TCR International Series so to be taking the grid a week later in the WTCC is a bit of a surprise! I have to thank all those involved in pulling this together including RC Motorsport and BAM Motorsport Promotions who have gone the extra mile to get me into the championship.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCC promoter, said: “We’re very pleased Kevin is stepping up to the WTCC having proved his ability in lower-level categories. It will be a big step for him but if he displays the same level of commitment and enthusiasm he has throughout his career, then there’s no reason why he can’t establish himself at world championship level.”

Gleason, from Pennsylvania, has been racing since 2010 and placed fifth in the 2015 TCR International Series with two wins. His partial programme in the series last season netted one win. Following WTCC Race of Italy it is hoped Gleason will complete the entire world championship season. The Velocity channel, which has 62.3 million subscribers in the USA and Canada, will show highlights of all WTCC races.