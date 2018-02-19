Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kaltenborn sets up Formula 4 team

"Motor sport was and is my great passion"


19 February 2018 - 07h46, by GMM 

Monisha Kaltenborn is returning to the world of motor racing.

The ousted former Sauber boss is setting up a new team to race in the Italian and German Formula 4 series.

It’s called KDC Racing, also named after her business partner Emily di Comberti. It will race with a Swiss license and be based near Barcelona.

"Motor sport was and is my great passion," she told Germany’s Auto Bild.

"I’ve been in responsible positions for almost 20 years, so it’s only logical for me to continue," Kaltenborn added.

"I see Formula 4 as a new and exciting racing series in which I see a lot of potential and future.

"The organisation, personnel and financial prerequisites have been set up. We have already secured well-known sponsors and we will be able to announce our drivers soon," she said.

As for her operational role at the team, Kaltenborn explained: "My main responsibility will be to prepare talented young drivers for their future careers. My many years in formula one will be helpful."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Red Bull RB14 launch
Photos - Williams FW41 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1