Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kaltenborn disputes Wehrlein injury reports

"Everything is now fine medically, which doctors have confirmed"


9 April 2017 - 16h08, by GMM 

Monisha Kaltenborn has taken issue with fellow F1 boss Toto Wolff’s description of Pascal Wehrlein’s injury.

German Wehrlein drives for Sauber, but he remains managed by Wolff’s Mercedes development programme.

So while the 22-year-old regains his fitness following a winter back injury, a frenzy of speculation surrounds exactly what is behind Wehrlein’s layoff.

"I got tired of it because of all the conspiracy theories," Wolff said in Shanghai.

His latest comments follow his revelation in the German press that Wehrlein in fact suffered a compression fracture in his Miami race of champions crash.

"I was hearing (conspiracy theories) that Ferrari wants Giovinazzi in the team because of the engine in the car, and that Wehrlein is a princess because he doesn’t want to sit in the car. It’s not true.

"It was simply a serious injury that we did not want to push into the public, but I found it was time to say something so that people will finally give Pascal the necessary time."

But Sauber chief Monisha Kaltenborn says Wolff was wrong to have described the injury as essentially a broken back.

"What Toto said exactly I don’t know," she told Bild newspaper, "but I cannot imagine that it was properly reproduced because it was not correct."

She says the fracture Wolff spoke about was simply "quite normal" micro-fractures in the thoracic vertebrae.

"This does not have to be dramatised, but it is not as trivial as before," said Kaltenborn.

She said Wehrlein will definitely be back in the car soon.

"Everything is now fine medically, which doctors have confirmed. So it is only a matter of time," she said.

Finally, it seems clear that the days of Mercedes or Sauber drivers taking part in the race of champions event in the future are definitely over.

Wolff said: "You have to keep your drivers happy, and others go snowmobiling or go skiing. You cannot forbid everything.

"But in retrospect you are always smarter."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (116 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1