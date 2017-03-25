Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Jos Verstappen fears for Vandoorne career

"I really hope for Stoffel that he can stay in F1 after 2017"


25 March 2017 - 16h07, by GMM 

Jos Verstappen has added to the widespread criticism of McLaren’s hapless works engine partner Honda.

The former F1 driver, and father of Red Bull sensation Max Verstappen, might already be frustrated that Mercedes and Ferrari have emerged in 2017 ahead of his son’s camp.

"So far we meet expectations, with Mercedes in another class," Verstappen, in Australia for the 2017 season opener, told the Belgian news agency Sporza.

"Behind them is a battle between Ferrari and Red Bull. Whether the Renault engine is better than last year, it’s too early to say," he added.

As for the McLaren-Honda situation, Verstappen admitted he feels sorry for Stoffel Vandoorne, the highly-rated 24-year-old rookie.

Asked if he has the patience to wait for Honda to improve in F1, Vandoorne said: "If I think that I have been waiting three years to debut in F1, then definitely!"

But Jos Verstappen said the McLaren-Honda situation is not ideal for Vandoorne.

"I really hope for Stoffel that he can stay in F1 after 2017. What can he do? Perform as well as his teammate Fernando Alonso.

"He is a great talent but I fear that he will have a bad year. Honda is now entering its third season and they’re getting worse. I really don’t understand what they’ve been doing," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (07/03) (378 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1