Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Jos Verstappen could help another young driver

"I do think about it"


20 March 2017 - 12h40, by GMM 

Max Verstappen’s father is not ruling out trying to help another youngster make his big mark on formula one.

The former F1 driver masterminded his teenage son’s meteoric rise to prominence, but now admits to missing young Max.

"There are times when I am at home and Max is in Monaco and I’ve thought ’Damn, it’s really nice what has happened to him’, but for years - day and night - we did everything together.

"And then he left suddenly," Jos Verstappen told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. "It’s a natural process, I know that, but when we entered motor sport together, I didn’t think it would go so fast," he added.

"I miss him. It’s that simple."

However, Jos admits it is also "nice" to have more time for himself, but is also not ruling out returning to the fray with another promising young talent.

"I do think about it," said the Dutchman. "I’ve even talked about it with Helmut Marko, who knows that I have a lot of contacts in the lower racing classes."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (07/03) (378 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1