Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Japanese supplier blamed for Vettel failure

"Everybody saw what happened"


9 October 2017 - 09h27, by GMM 

Fingers of blame are pointing at a team supplier, after Ferrari’s 2017 title campaign turned into a Japanese nightmare.

NGK, the supplier of spark plugs to the Italian team, is located just an hour from Suzuka.

And on Sunday, it was a simple failed spark plug that led to Sebastian Vettel’s retirement — and almost certainly left the world championship in the hands of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

"The world cup dream for Ferrari has been postponed until 2018," Corriere della Sera declared.

Some are speculating that Ferrari’s nightmare Asian tour could cost team boss Maurizio Arrivabene his job.

But the Italian knows where to look for Sunday’s failure.

"Everybody saw what happened," said Arrivabene. "Do you see any mistake by the team?"

He told Italian television Sky: "The car is good beyond the components that cost us.

"But we have to turn the page, keep motivated, do the analysis of what happened, and go to Austin, even if the points (deficit) to Mercedes is a lot."

German Vettel defended his team, saying reliability problems can be the price of pushing hard. If he doesn’t finish at least fifth in Austin and Hamilton wins again, the championship chase will be over definitively.

"I don’t think you have to be a maths genius," said Vettel when asked if the title is slipping away. "But we still have a chance. It’s just not in our hands as we would like it to be."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was seen consoling Arrivabene on the Ferrari pitwall after Sunday’s race.

"I get on very well with Maurizio and they must all feel awful," he said.

"Maybe it is the development slope of the team. They made a huge step forward from 2016 to 2017. Their car is super-fast, it just lacks reliability and that is the next step."

However, Wolff insisted it’s not over until it’s over, and his fellow Mercedes boss Niki Lauda agrees.

"I feel sorry for Sebastian," said Lauda. "Thank God it’s them and not us, but Ferrari need to look where these small mistakes come from and correct them.

"Sebastian has a big deficit, but I always say that as long as the title is not won or lost, it is not won or lost."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1