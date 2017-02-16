Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport announced today that James Allison will join the team from 1 March 2017.

James is a highly distinguished Formula 1 engineer who has won world championships with both Ferrari and Renault, in addition to holding senior leadership roles in both teams.

He will join Mercedes in the newly created role of Technical Director and will lead the Technical organisation.

He will be welcomed warmly by the established group of senior technical managers that delivered the last three Formula One double world championships.

James Allison will report directly to Toto Wolff, who will have overall responsibility for running the team.

Commenting on his imminent arrival at Mercedes, James Allison said:

“I am very excited to be getting back to work after this time away from the sport. It’s a massive privilege to be given the trust of a position in a team that has done so spectacularly well in the past three seasons. I am really looking forward to playing my part in helping Mercedes go from strength to strength in the coming years.”

Toto Wolff concluded:

“I am delighted to welcome James to Mercedes and very much looking forward to working with him. Our technical team is extremely skilled at every level and at the top of its game after delivering three world championships in a row. It wasn’t an easy task to find the right personality who can strengthen our experienced group of engineers, give our talented young team members the space to develop and also bring his own vision to this role. James is a sharp engineer; I think we have found the perfect guy and the right fit with our senior leaders.”