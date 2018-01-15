ART Grand Prix have announced that Jack Aitken will be driving one of their cars for the second year in a row. After a brilliant GP3 season where he finished in 2nd place behind teammate George Russell, the Renault Sport Academy driver will make his Formula 2 debut with the team in 2018.

Jack started his career in motorsport in 2013 at the age of 17. Since then he has won two titles in Formula Renault 2.0 and secured numerous victories, podiums and pole positions in every category he has raced in. In 2017, he added to his already impressive CV by taking to the wheel of the Renault powered E20 Formula 1 car in a private test at Jerez, Spain.

Jack took part in the offseason tests in Abu Dhabi and quickly found his place in the ART Grand Prix family.

Jack Aitken: “Of course, I am delighted to sign with ART GP for another year, taking on the challenge of F2! I have made a lot of friends here, and I have the confidence in them and myself that we can have an even better season together this year. We will aim high, and push hard. Rookie or not, I want to be challenging at the front like always.”

Sébastien Philippe: "Jack’s promotion to Formula 2 is the logical continuation of our partnership and our collaboration with Renault. Jack was a GP3 contender last year and has the maturity and speed to reach the top categories. He knows the circuits and the working methods of ART Grand Prix and his tests in Abu Dhabi have confirmed that he has all the assets needed to reach great heights in 2018. ART Grand Prix’s objective in 2018 is to win the title and Jack will be one of the highlights of our strategy.”