F1 - Italy slams Vettel for ’amateur error’

"It is once again a wasted opportunity"


26 June 2018 - 14h17, by GMM 

The Italian press has lashed out at Sebastian Vettel for his "amateur error" in the French grand prix.

The Ferrari driver had a one point lead heading into the Paul Ricard race, but Vettel admitted he was to blame for a crash with Valtteri Bottas that means he left France with a 14-point deficit to Lewis Hamilton.

"Vettel committed an amateur error and this time the consequences are serious," wrote La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Despite its excellent car, for Ferrari it is once again a wasted opportunity."

La Repubblica added: "Vettel makes mistakes that he cannot afford if he wants to win another world title."

And the copy at La Stampa reads: "It was a great catch up drive, but also ten wasted points because of too much impulsiveness."

Max Verstappen even poked fun at Vettel by suggesting the media should call for the German to "change his style" after what happened in France.

Vettel said: "I will not respond to that. I’m too old for that nonsense."

But former Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso agrees that Vettel might want to think again about how he goes about trying to win the 2018 title.

"In the first lap and playing for the world championship, he ran quite a risk. It worked out ok for him but in the future it will not go so well," he said.


