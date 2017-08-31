Logo
Italy’s Autodromo Nazionale Monza hosts Round 13 of this year’s Formula One World Championship and serves as the final stop on the European leg of the 2017 calendar. Home to the legendary Italian fans, the ‘Tifosi’, Monza is one of the oldest circuits in the world, constructed back in 1922. After qualifying fifth in 2016 and recording a double top-ten finish, the team hopes for a strong weekend with its 2017 challenger, the FW40.

For Italy, Pirelli has made available the medium, soft and supersoft tyres.

Paddy Lowe

Straight out of Spa we come to Monza which is another of the great circuits in Formula One. It is also one of my favourite tracks due to the passion you feel from the crowd (the “Tifosi”), and the history of the iconic track, which still has preserved sections of the old high banking. It is incredible that a circuit like this should exist inside a park in a city centre, but that is a demonstration of the enthusiasm of our Italian hosts for this great sport of Formula One. The circuit is extremely fast, the fastest of the year, requiring a special aerodynamic configuration with lower drag and lower downforce. Despite that, there remain a lot of challenging corners and big braking events to negotiate.

Felipe Massa

Monza is a track I love and a country I love to race in. I managed to have two podiums for Williams in Monza and it would be really nice to have another one. It’s a nice track with amazing Formula One fans so it’s always an amazing pleasure to race in Monza.

Lance Stroll

You just can’t get away from the history of the track and the passion of the tifosi who love the Scuderia. The atmosphere hits you as soon as you arrive and it is a great feeling for all of us drivers. I have been there in Formula 3, so this is another circuit that I have raced on, in fact the fifth and the last of the year that I know from a racing point of view. I think our car should be good there from what I have seen, and hope we can get a good result.



