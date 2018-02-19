Timo Glock says it’s good news that alternatives to the ’Halo’ cockpit protection system are still being pursued.

For 2018, F1 is mandatorily introducing the controversial Halo, which former F1 driver Glock admits is very ugly.

"It really affects the aesthetics of the car and that’s a pity," the German told RTL.

"For safety it’s the right way but visually it’s a horror to see a safety bar like that on a formula one car."

However, Indycar is pushing in a different direction for its future, recently testing a clear windscreen-like system that some say looks better than Halo.

"I think the danger is a part of the sport, which is why I would be happy if they found another solution," former Toyota driver Glock said.

"The screen might be an option. One thing is certain: it will be very, very difficult to get used to the Halo."