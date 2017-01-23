Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Indycar says no to F1’s ’Halo’

"We have banked tracks and you can’t see out of the car with that"


23 January 2017 - 10h36, by GMM 

Indycar, the major American open-wheeler series, says it will not be going down F1’s route of the ’Halo’ device for cockpit protection.

In 2015, former F1 driver Justin Wilson was killed by a flying wheel during an Indycar race, which was one factor that powered F1’s push to develop the Halo.

’Halo’ is now ready to be debuted, the safety chief of F1’s governing body, the FIA, confirmed.

"From a technical point of view, the Halo is now complete," Germany’s Sport Bild quotes Laurent Mekies as saying.

However, he said "talks" between the teams, drivers and FIA are still ongoing about what route F1 should take with regards to its introduction.

But Indycar is not open to the same kind of talks.

"We don’t see that - the Halo - having any possibility for us," said Mark Miles, CEO of Indycar’s parent company.

"We have banked tracks and you can’t see out of the car with that. But we are very interested in developing driver head protection and continue to work hard," he added.

"We are more likely to introduce a limited windscreen rather than that Halo."

Indeed, the idea of a windscreen or cover is also "not dead" in formula one, the FIA’s Mekies insists.

"Technically it is possible," he said.

"We are currently waiting for the final decision about Halo, and whether they want the cockpit cover or something in between which is more aesthetically appealing."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1