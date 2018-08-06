Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Indycar move possible for Alonso - Brown

"He likes the series but..."


6 August 2018 - 11h30, by GMM 

Zak Brown has admitted it is possible Fernando Alonso will leave McLaren and F1 for the Indycar series in 2019.

Brown, the McLaren team boss, said the Spaniard is "very interested" in the American open wheel category.

"He likes the series but hasn’t decided yet what he wants to do as it relates to formula one. But our decision is not Fernando dependent," he told the Indy Star.

Brown is referring to McLaren’s own deliberations, as talks with Michael Andretti’s Indycar outfit about a team collaboration take place.

Andretti has even set a mid-August deadline.

"I hadn’t heard that he put a date out there," Brown said. "But we are going to have to make a decision soon.

"Right now, we’re laser-focused on formula one. We have driver decisions to make. We just hired a new technical director.

"That being said, we feel we still have time to make a decision on Indycar for 2019."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC