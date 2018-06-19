Fernando Alonso says tackling the Indy 500 yet again is now a "high priority".

When the Spaniard announced he was going to contest last year’s fabled US-based oval race, he said he was really targeting the unofficial ’triple crown’.

Comprised of the Monaco GP, Le Mans and the Indy 500, only Graham Hill has actually won it.

But Alonso took another step last weekend by winning Le Mans with Toyota. Juan Pablo Montoya is the other driver with two of the three crowns, as he has won the Indy 500.

So when asked what his next goal is, Alonso said after winning at Le Mans: "I will think about what I will do next summer after this summer.

"But after winning here, Indy comes back into play with high priority," he is quoted by APA news agency.

The 36-year-old, linked with a full-time McLaren effort in the Indycar series for 2019, admits that his future in formula one is therefore in doubt.

"We’ll see if it happens next year and what the future of formula one looks like," Alonso said.