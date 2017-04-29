Logo
F1 - Indy 500 about Alonso’s ’ego’ - Wolff

"The headlines are good for motor sport"


29 April 2017 - 12h30, by GMM 

The big story about McLaren tackling the fabled Indy 500 next month is all about Fernando Alonso’s "ego".

That is the view of Toto Wolff, boss of the Mercedes team.

McLaren-Honda shocked the racing world recently by announcing that Spaniard Alonso will skip Monaco to try to win the famous American high speed oval race.

Wolff told Osterreich newspaper: "The headlines are good for motor sport.

"But from the team point of view, I cannot understand that McLaren does not use him in Monaco. He could definitely have scored points, although of course it’s not a trophy at Indianapolis.

"I think it’s about Alonso’s ego," the Austrian said.



